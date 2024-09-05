GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Buchi Babu | Chhattisgarh in final after a tame draw versus TNCA XI 

Lakshay Jain — who got appreciable turn for a couple of dismissals — completes his five-for to finish with a match haul of 10 wickets; Amandeep entertains with a few expansive hits to the fence

Updated - September 05, 2024 06:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
TNCA XI bowler Lakshay Jain in action against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu cricket tournament at Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, 05 September 2024.

TNCA XI bowler Lakshay Jain in action against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu cricket tournament at Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, 05 September 2024. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Off-spinner Lakshay Jain completed his five-wicket haul as Chhattisgarh reached 207 for eight in its second innings and its match against TNCA XI ended in a tame draw on day four of the Buchi Babu semifinal at the NPR College cricket ground, Natham, on Thursday.

A draw seemed apparent on Wednesday when Chhattisgarh, having secured the first-innings lead for a guaranteed spot in the final, chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Lakshay finished with a match haul of ten for 216.

He got appreciable turn for a couple of dismissals. Mohammad Irfan missed his front-foot block, as the ball turned and hit his back pad for him to be dismissed leg before wicket. Amandeep Khare (77, 94b, 8x4, 2x6) missed his expansive cover drive as the ball spun and hit the stumps.

Amandeep Khare in action against TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu cricket tournament at Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, 05 September 2024.

Amandeep Khare in action against TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu cricket tournament at Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, 05 September 2024. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Amandeep had earlier hit two straight sixes — charged at and smacked off left-arm spinner Ajith Ram, and stood and delivered off medium-pacer Nidhish S. Rajagopal. He was involved in a 60-run seventh-wicket stand with left-hander Gagandeep Singh (30, 91b, 2x4, 1x6).

Earlier, Jeevesh Butte received a full delivery on his front boot in front of the middle stump, missing his leg glance, to be given leg before to pacer Achyuth. Left-hander Anuj Tiwari (40, 112b, 2x4, 1x6) departed six overs later, when he missed his sweep off Lakshay to be trapped in front.

The umpires ended the match at 2.12 p.m. after a discussion with the captains.

The scores (semifinal, day four): Chhattisgarh 467 in 150.5 overs (Ayush Pandey 82, Anuj Tiwari 93, Amandeep Khare 97, Prateek Yadav 109, Ajith Ram 4/115, Lakshay Jain 5/152) & 207/8 in 82 overs (Anuj Tiwari 40, Amandeep Khare 77, Lakshay Jain 5/64) drew with TNCA XI 194 in 64.4 overs (Gagandeep Singh 4/34).

Published - September 05, 2024 05:37 pm IST

