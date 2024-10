Brook and Root set batting records with 800-run England close to famous win over Pakistan

England is on the verge of a famous cricket victory after Harry Brook smashed the second-fastest triple century in history, Joe Root scored a career-best 262 and the tourists declared their first innings at an enormous 823-7 against Pakistan in the first Test on Thursday.

Pakistan, which scored 556 in its first innings, collapsed second time round to reach stumps on Day 4 at 152-6, needing another 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

It was the fourth time a Test team scored more than 800 runs — and the first time this century — as Yorkshire pair Brook and Root showed plenty of resilience and stamina to rewrite the record books in the heat of Multan.

Brook hit 317 off 322 balls and also raised England's highest-ever partnership of 454 runs with Root for the fourth wicket, taking the team from 249-3 to 703-4 in a marathon stand.

Pakistan then crumbled with its top-order stumbling against the pace of Gus Atkinson (2-28) and Brydon Carse (2-39) after Chris Woakes had uprooted the off stump of Abdullah Shafique on the first ball of the innings.

England could have pressed for victory inside four days, but Shoaib Bashir dropped an easy chance from Aamer Jamal at deep backward square leg off Carse's short delivery. One of Pakistan's three first innings centurions, Salman Ali Agha was fighting a grim battle, unbeaten on 41, with Jamal not out on 27.

Brook and Root destroyed the home team bowling with six bowlers conceding over 100 runs for only the second time in test history on a flat wicket. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was hospitalized for fever and didn't play on Day 4 but he had already cost 0-174.