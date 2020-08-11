Cricket

Broad fines Broad!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Match Referee Chris Broad(L) leaves the field at the end of the days play with his son Stuart Broad of England during Day One of the Ruth Strauss Foundation Test, the Third Test in the #RaiseTheBat Series match between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on July 24, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)   | Photo Credit: Michael Steele

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match earnings by match referee and his father Chris Broad for using “inappropriate language” after dismissing Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah in the first Test at Manchester.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

