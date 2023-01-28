ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Lara to work with West Indies as performance mentor

January 28, 2023 04:02 am | Updated January 27, 2023 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi

West Indies cricket great Brian Lara will work with the team as a performance mentor and is joining the squad in Zimbabwe ahead of a two-test series

AP

West Indies cricket great Brian Lara will work with the team as a performance mentor and is joining the squad in Zimbabwe ahead of a two-test series.

Cricket West Indies announced Lara's appointment on Thursday and said he'll be involved with all the West Indies national teams and the national academy.

Lara is one of cricket's best batters of all time, scoring more than 11,000 test runs in a 16-year career between 1990 and 2006. He holds the record for the highest test score with his 400 not out against England in 2004.

“I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful,” Lara said in a statement from Cricket West Indies.

West Indies' first test against Zimbabwe starts on Feb. 4 in Bulawayo.

