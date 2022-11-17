Brian Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop

November 17, 2022 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

The twice champions made their earliest exit since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, failing to reach the Super 12 phase

Reuters

West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara plays a shot during the Road Safety World Series T20 cricket match between India Legends and West Indies Legends at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 07, 2020. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

West Indies great Brian Lara has been named on a three-person panel to review the Caribbeans' flop at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The twice champions made their earliest exit since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, failing to reach the Super 12 phase after insipid qualifying losses to Ireland and Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former West Indies captain Lara is joined on the panel by experienced international coach Mickey Arthur and Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, a High Court judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court who will serve as the panel's chairman, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

"Emotion-based and knee-jerk type decisions have failed CWI repeatedly in the past," said CWI President Ricky Skerritt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I am confident that this independent World Cup review process will produce findings and learnings that should be of great benefit to our cricket system going forward."

West Indies were once the benchmark in T20 cricket, winning the 2012 and 2016 World Cups but they have struggled to regenerate with the passing of a golden generation of players.

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  3. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities
  4. 2023 Grammys: Beyoncé ties record after leading nominations with 9
  5. PM meets Xi, Biden on sidelines of G-20, plans structured bilaterals with 8 leaders on Wednesday

As defending champions, they crashed out of semi-finals contention early at last year's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and their preparations for Australia were chaotic.

Key batsman Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from Nicholas Pooran's inexperienced squad in the leadup after failing to board a flight with the team.

The West Indies are looking for a new head coach following Phil Simmons's resignation and have little time to rebuild before they co-host the next T20 World Cup in 2024 with the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US