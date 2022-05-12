Cricket

Brendon McCullum appointed as England Test coach, says ECB

File photo of Brendon McCullum. | Photo Credit: Reuters
AFP London May 12, 2022 18:43 IST
Updated: May 12, 2022 18:43 IST

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s Test side, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

McCullum will leave his job in charge of IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders to take over as England Test team that has fallen to bottom place in the World Test Championship after a dire run of one win in 17 matches.

