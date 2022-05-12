Cricket

Brendon McCullum appointed as England Test coach, says ECB

File photo of Brendon McCullum.

File photo of Brendon McCullum. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s Test side, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

McCullum will leave his job in charge of IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders to take over as England Test team that has fallen to bottom place in the World Test Championship after a dire run of one win in 17 matches.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
ICC Test Championship
Test cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2022 6:46:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/brendon-mccullum-appointed-as-england-test-coach-says-ecb/article65407640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY