Brendon McCullum appointed as England Test coach, says ECB
England has won just one Test out of 17 in the World Test Championships.
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s Test side, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.
McCullum will leave his job in charge of IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders to take over as England Test team that has fallen to bottom place in the World Test Championship after a dire run of one win in 17 matches.
