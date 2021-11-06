Bravo to retire after T20 World Cup

ABU DHABI

06 November 2021 01:26 IST

Game against Australia on Saturday will be his last outing

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup here as “time has come” to leave the stage after a career he can be proud of.

The 38-year-old Bravo came out of retirement in 2019 and has been a key member of the West Indies team. An inconsequential match against Australia on Saturday will be Bravo’s last international outing, bringing down the curtains on a career spanning more than 17 years.

Advertising

Advertising