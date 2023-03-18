ADVERTISEMENT

Bracewell replaces injured Will Jacks in RCB squad for upcoming IPL season

March 18, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jacks, who was bought by RCB for ₹3.2 crore at the player auction in December last year, suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England's second ODI against Bangladesh

PTI

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell will join RCB at his base price of ₹1 crore. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell will replace injured England batter Will Jacks in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Jacks, who was bought by RCB for ₹3.2 crore at the player auction in December last year, suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month.

Jacks made his England debuts in all three formats this year, winning his T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before playing his first ODI in Bangladesh. The injury may also affect his chances of earning selection in England's ODI squad for the World Cup in India later this year.

"RCB have signed New Zealand's Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," said an IPL statement on Saturday.

"Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for Rs 3.2 crore. His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of Rs 1 crore," the statement added.

Bracewell didn't find any takers in the IPL auction after entering with a base price of Rs 1 crore. He has never played in the IPL.

RCB will open their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

