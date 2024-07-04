ADVERTISEMENT

Boycott to undergo surgery after second throat cancer diagnosis

Published - July 04, 2024 03:20 am IST - London

Boycott, who has 151 first-class centuries, retired in 1982 and went on to enjoy a successful media career as a commentator for BBC

PTI

Former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will undergo surgery in two weeks time to treat the illness.

"In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation," the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement by 'The Telegraph'.

"From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning.

"So I will just get on with it and hope for the best." The former England opener, who has scored 8114 runs in 108 Tests, was first diagnosed with the disease for the first time in 2002 at the age of 62. Given just three months to live, Boycott with the support of his wife and daughter fought his way back after going through 35 chemotherapy sessions.

