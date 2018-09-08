Bowling ‘dry’ bore fruit: Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was delighted with India’s bowling display on the first day of the fifth Test, stating the team’s plans of bowling ‘dry’ had borne fruit.

“When the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on, our plan was to stop the boundaries. We didn’t get any wickets in the second session but we didn’t concede many runs either. We believed that they’d panic and play false shots if the runs didn’t flow. And that’s exactly what happened.”

There wasn’t much help from a flat pitch Jadeja said. “This is a good wicket for batting. There’s nothing much in it [for bowlers]. As the game progresses, it will get slower. It’s looking slightly dry. Our three fast bowlers bowled really well.”

England’s Alastair Cook was full of admiration for Mohammed Shami’s spell. “The way India bowled was fantastic. I think I played one cut and one pull shot all day,” he said. “It was an unbelievable spell from Shami. I was facing Jadeja so I was quite happy. Moeen and I found it quite hard to know which way it was going. There was a lot of playing and missing but — and it’s a bit of a funny thing — there is a skill in that sometimes.”

Of his batting, Cook said: “Because of the emotion, I didn’t want to get a low score. I was so determined — there is nothing worse than going out without contributing. The guard of honour was great but I was focused on my batting.”