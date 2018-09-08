Cricket

Bowling ‘dry’ bore fruit: Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes at the Oval, in London, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes at the Oval, in London, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Ravindra Jadeja was delighted with India’s bowling display on the first day of the fifth Test, stating the team’s plans of bowling ‘dry’ had borne fruit.

“When the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on, our plan was to stop the boundaries. We didn’t get any wickets in the second session but we didn’t concede many runs either. We believed that they’d panic and play false shots if the runs didn’t flow. And that’s exactly what happened.”

There wasn’t much help from a flat pitch Jadeja said. “This is a good wicket for batting. There’s nothing much in it [for bowlers]. As the game progresses, it will get slower. It’s looking slightly dry. Our three fast bowlers bowled really well.”

Also Read
In his element: Alastair Cook’s value to the side came to the fore as England went to tea at 123 for one, but his dismissal brought about a mini-collapse.

Oval Test: Indian pacers change script in final session

 

England’s Alastair Cook was full of admiration for Mohammed Shami’s spell. “The way India bowled was fantastic. I think I played one cut and one pull shot all day,” he said. “It was an unbelievable spell from Shami. I was facing Jadeja so I was quite happy. Moeen and I found it quite hard to know which way it was going. There was a lot of playing and missing but — and it’s a bit of a funny thing — there is a skill in that sometimes.”

Of his batting, Cook said: “Because of the emotion, I didn’t want to get a low score. I was so determined — there is nothing worse than going out without contributing. The guard of honour was great but I was focused on my batting.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 8:12:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bowling-dry-bore-fruit-jadeja/article24897516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY