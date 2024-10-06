Bowling coach Salvi asks India to 'stay united, believe in abilities' ahead of blockbuster Pakistan clash

Ahead of their most anticipated match against Pakistan in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi asked his side to "stay united, and believe in their abilities."

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side are coming into this match after conceding a disappointing 58-run loss against New Zealand in their campaign opener of the tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Salvi said that the match against their arch rivals Pakistan is a fresh opportunity for the Women in Blue. He added that the team management only asks the team to stay strong.

"The next game is a fresh opportunity for us. The girls have gone through the grind and have been through this [similar results] before. We only tell them to stay strong, stay united, and believe in our abilities and plans," Salvi said.

The bowling coach also praised India's fielding efforts against New Zealand and said that there has been a lot of improvement.

"We have been working on it. If you see the results, the errors are lesser than what it was earlier So there has been a lot of improvement in that aspect. If you see the way we fielded yesterday, barring a few moments and a couple of deliveries, the rest of the time the speed of the girls was superb, the angle cutting was nice and the way they were moving across the field, that was great," he added.

Team India have been placed in Group A of the prestigious tournament along with New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, S Sajana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav. (ANI)