Bowlers underworked ahead of Champions Trophy: Bond

Usually overworked, top international bowlers will head into next month’s Champions Trophy without enduring enough workload as the condensed schedule of the IPL has denied them regular net sessions, feels former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond.

Writing in a column for the International Cricket Council (ICC), Bond said the hectic travel schedule for the IPL leaves little time for regular net sessions.

He feels bowlers coming off the event will face the challenge of adjusting to increased workload in the Champions Trophy.

“Because of the condensed schedules in the IPL, and the heat and the travel, the bowlers haven’t been bowling a lot in the nets,” he wrote in a column.

“Going into the ICC Champions Trophy, where the top bowlers will be expected to bowl their quota of 10 overs, will pose a unique kind of challenge in terms of the bowlers not having had enough of a workload.

“It is important that it is not just your skills that are up to speed, you need to have had miles in the legs as well,” he said.