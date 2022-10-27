BCCI implements equal match fees for both men and women cricketers

The Hindu Bureau
October 27, 2022 13:12 IST

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, on October 27, 2022, said the Indian women cricketers will be paid the same fee as their male counterparts.

As per the announcement made on twitter, both men and women cricketers will be paid ₹15 lakh for Tests, ₹6 lakh for one-day internationals and ₹3 lakh for Twenty20 internationals. Mr. Shah said "Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the apex council for their support."

Mr. Shah said "I am pleased to announced BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket."

