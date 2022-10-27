BCCI implements equal match fees for both men and women cricketers

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 13:06 IST

Mr. Shah said "Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the apex council for their support."

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, on October 27, 2022, said the Indian women cricketers will be paid the same fee as their male counterparts. As per the announcement made on twitter, both men and women cricketers will be paid ₹15 lakh for Tests, ₹6 lakh for one-day internationals and ₹3 lakh for Twenty20 internationals. Mr. Shah said "Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the apex council for their support." I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022 The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022 Mr. Shah said "I am pleased to announced BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket."



