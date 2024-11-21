ADVERTISEMENT

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yash Dayal replaces injured Khaleel Ahmed in reserves

Published - November 21, 2024 02:54 am IST - Perth

Yash Dayal replaces Khaleel Ahmed in India’s reserve pacers’ list for Australia tour; Jaiswal recovers from shoulder injury

“Yash Dayal was originally supposed to play the A Test but was sent to South Africa. If Khaleel can’t bowl, then there was no point in keeping him back,” a BCCI source said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Left-arm seam bowler Yash Dayal has been added to India's reserve pacers' list after Khaleel Ahmed had to be sent back home due to an unspecified niggle.

Dayal, who was added to the Test squad during the Bangladesh series, was in South Africa for the T20I series but didn't play a single match.

He flew directly to Perth from Johannesburg after Khaleel developed a niggle and was unable to bowl in the nets.

The medical team advised the Rajasthan left-armer rest and hence it was decided that Dayal would fly in while Khaleel fly back home.

“It was a like-for-like replacement because the Indian team needs to do simulation for Mitchell Starc. Dayal was originally supposed to play the A Test but was sent to South Africa. If Khaleel can’t bowl, then there was no point in keeping him back,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

It is not clear whether Khaleel can play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament matches before the auction, as he has been released by the Delhi Capitals and would like to enjoy a bidding war among franchises during the upcoming mega auctions.

Dayal has been retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On Tuesday (November 19, 2024), Yashasvi Jaiswal felt a jerk on his shoulder while batting, which needed medical attention.

However, much to the relief of the team, Jaiswal was back in the nets on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

