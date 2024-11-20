 />
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Will wait to make a call on morning of Test, says Morne Morkel on Shubman Gill’s injury scare

While it is understood that Gill remains a doubtful starter, bowling coach Morne Morkel offered a more guarded perspective while interacting with the media

Published - November 20, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Perth

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
Shubman Gill of India talks with Morne Morkel, bowling coach of India during an India Test Squad training session at Optus Stadium on November 20, 2024 in Perth

Shubman Gill of India talks with Morne Morkel, bowling coach of India during an India Test Squad training session at Optus Stadium on November 20, 2024 in Perth | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shubman Gill has been a quiet presence at the Indian team nets and much speculation has centred around his left thumb injury, suffered during a match-simulation exercise at the WACA Ground here recently. Gill was at the Optus Stadium on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) too while the venue geared up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s first Test from Friday, November 22, 2024.

While it is understood that Gill remains a doubtful starter, bowling coach Morne Morkel offered a more guarded perspective while interacting with the media. “Shubman is improving every day, obviously he picked up a nasty blow in that warm-up game. I think with him it’s going to be a day-to-day sort of process, fingers crossed for that improvement, but I think they will wait to make a call with him up until the morning of the Test match,” Morkel said.

With skipper and regular opener Rohit Sharma on a paternity break, the Indian team management is searching for alternatives and Gill’s injury has thrown up a fresh challenge. Who will partner Yashasvi Jaiswal atop the batting tree remains a question and equally the number three slot has to be sorted if Gill is ruled out on the morning of the game. K.L. Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal, now a part of the squad, are part of the mix, and all three had their batting stints at the nets on Wednesday.

Published - November 20, 2024 05:58 pm IST

