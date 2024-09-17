Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a challenge for India, says Karthik

India and its head coach Gautam Gambhir will look to begin the new Test season on a positive note against a spirited Bangladesh side which recently thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the latter’s backyard a couple of weeks earlier.

With India playing 10 Tests in the upcoming months — two against Bangladesh, three against New Zealand in October, and five against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in November — Gambhir and his men would be keen to play off the front foot for the World Test Championship.

In a media interaction on the sidelines of the jersey launch for Southern Superstars, which is competing in the Legends League Cricket, former India player Dinesh Karthik and Australia legend Michael Bevan expressed their excitement for the upcoming series.

“The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a challenge for India.

“They will face an in-form Australian side. It’s not by chance they won the World Test Championship last time.

“They are an excellent team at home. But knowing our team, and the kind of resilience, grit, and determination that our players have, it will be a series that will be wonderful to watch.” said Karthik, who will helm Superstars.

New culture

Regarding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the team’s head coach Bevan said, “it’s going to be a competitive series for both teams. India has been successful in the past and understand they can do it. Having said that, the Australian team is forging a new culture and good performances under Pat Cummins. I think it will be a pretty close series, but as an Australian, I am rooting for my country.”

When asked about the first Test against Bangladesh, Karthik said: “Bangladesh will start with a lot of confidence.

“India will be aware that it is playing a slightly different Bangladesh team. But as a team, India at home is going to be difficult to beat. Many teams have come and found it challenging to defeat India.”

The jersey for Superstars was launched by actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the presence of the franchise spokesperson Srinadh Chitoori, Bevan, Karthik, and team members Parthiv Patel and Kedar Jadhav.

