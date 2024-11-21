 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop ‘snake cracks’, amid heavy rain

WACA head curator Isaac McDonald discusses pitch preparation for Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth amid unusual rain conditions

Published - November 21, 2024 02:10 am IST - Perth

PTI
Perth has witnessed rain over the past few days, and the pitch was covered for the whole day on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), cutting down preparation time for the curator. File

Perth has witnessed rain over the past few days, and the pitch was covered for the whole day on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), cutting down preparation time for the curator. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

WACA head curator Isaac McDonald said on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) that the unusual rain in Perth has impacted the pitch preparation for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and though he doesn’t expect the surface to develop “snake cracks”, there will still be plenty of bounce and carry.

The surface at the Optus Stadium or at the nearby WACA ground is known for its pace and bounce, and when the cracks open up in dry conditions, it provides more assistance to the seamers besides bringing the spinners into play.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Speedster Hazlewood upbeat ahead of first Test

Some of those cracks often take the shape of a snake and are therefore termed “snake cracks”.

The city has witnessed rain over the past few days, and the pitch was covered for the whole day on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), cutting down preparation time for the curator.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Important to put aside the pressure and make a name for ourselves: Morkel

“Yeah, it’s definitely not traditional Perth Test prep. Yesterday we pretty much lost the whole day of prep with it being under cover. So we kind of saw the forecast early on, and we started preparing a little bit earlier than we normally would. So we’re sitting quite comfortably still. It’d be nice if the sun would pop out and do its job, but as of this morning we’re in a good spot; we’re really comfortable as a curating team,” McDonald told media ahead of the series opener beginning on Friday (November 22, 2024),” he said.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Decision on Gill, on the morning of the Test: Morkel

The pitch is likely to retain moisture come match day, effectively ruling out the possibility of major deterioration over the course of five days.

“I don’t think the weather is going to make this pitch fall apart. There’ll be some deterioration; grass will stand up during the game and offer that variable bounce, but in terms of big snake WACA cracks, unfortunately, I don’t think the weather is going to get us there,” said the head curator.

The forecast is clear for Friday (November 22, 2024) as well as the remaining four days, but the temperatures are unlikely to increase drastically. Mr. McDonald wants the sun to emerge from the clouds at the earliest so that the surface can behave close to its traditional nature.

India-Australia rivalry comparable with Ashes, says Ricky Ponting as he expects intense series

“I mean, everyone talks about the traditional baking of the top. We can kind of manufacture that with more rolling and less water on top if we have to. We’re testing the wicket hour by hour, so it’s quite condition-based at the moment. So at the moment we’re leaning towards rolling it a bit more on top to get that firmness and that happy medium between bat and ball. But yeah, fingers crossed, the sun pops out,” he said.

Pakistan recently bundled out Australia for 140 in an ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The grass cover was expectedly less for a limited-overs game, 4 mm to be exact. It will be at least double for the India-Australia Test opener.

India’s confidence ‘damaged’ but Australia won’t underestimate visitors: Marnus Labuschagne

“How much grass will we get to see before toss? We’ve still got to try and get to a point where we think we’re going to be fine by Friday (November 22, 2024). We’re still in around the ballpark; 8 to 10 mm was where we were last year as well,” he added.

“So we’re sitting quite comfortably and having quite open conversations within the curating team about what we feel is appropriate and where to go from there. There’s still really good pace and bounce in the pitch. It’ll just come in how well they look after the ball and how true the surface stays. We’re meant to get to 30-32 degrees over the weekend, so we’ll see what the grass on top does there, but in terms of coming off cracks, I just don’t think we’re going to get there,” felt Mr. McDonald.

Shane Watson’s advice to Aussies: Avoid confrontations with Virat Kohli during Border-Gavaskar trophy series

Perth is hosting the opening game of a marquee series, and that is bound to put some pressure on the groundstaff. However, Mr. McDonald is not feeling the heat.

“I don’t think it’s pressure; it doesn’t change what I do. I’ve still got to deliver the best playing surface I can. So in terms of pressure, I don’t know if we’re, another word for pressure, I suppose, you know. It’s nice to be the first test. The excitement around it is nice. The buzz is nice. The energy in our team is great. And it’s something that we all look forward to every year,” he said. He chose to stay on the fence when asked what he would do if he won the toss on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Border-Gavaskar trophy: Jasprit Bumrah is ‘Cat burglar’ for Brett Lee, India’s ‘X-factor’ for Travis Head

“It’s way above my pay grade, mate. I think we’re setting ourselves up really nicely for it. All things are leading to getting that pitch rock hard come Friday (November 22, 2024) morning, and as I said, people above my pay grade will get to choose and see what they do,” Mr. McDonald added.

Published - November 21, 2024 02:10 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Australia / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.