Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Smith to lead Australia in fourth Test as Cummins stays home to be with his unwell mother

March 06, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Nathan Ellis has replaced injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad for ODIs

Australia’s captain Steve Smith after Australia won the third cricket test match against India in Indore. | Photo Credit: AP

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.

Smith had captained the side in Indore in Cummins' absence. Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.

Cricket.com.au reported that Cummins will remain in Sydney.

Three ODIs follow the final Test and a decision on Cummins' participation in those games will be taken later.

Smith had captained Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week. India lead the series 2-1 and need a win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

With the win in Indore, Australia secured their qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June.

The website also reported that Nathan Ellis has replaced injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad for ODIs beginning March 17.

