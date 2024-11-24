 />

It was hard work bowling out there, says Josh Hazlewood

India piled on the runs and had a couple of really big partnerships, it was hard work bowling out there, said Josh Hazlewood

Updated - November 24, 2024 05:25 pm IST - Perth

K C Vijaya Kumar
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood tosses the ball as he prepares to bowl on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

If Indian batters were all guns blazing here at the Optus Stadium, Josh Hazlewood was about quelling the fire in whatever manner he could. Hazlewood’s overall spell in the Indian second innings was a staggering 21-9-28-1 with an economy rate of 1.30!

There is nothing more a speedster could have done on a tiring Sunday (November 24, 2024) for Australia while India wrested control of the first Test. Asked about his impressions about a long day in the park, the Aussie spearhead replied: “India piled on the runs, had a couple of really big partnerships. It was hard work bowling out there. The new ball probably does a little bit, but if you get through that then it’s a bit easier to bat. We saw a little bit of up and down on the pitch towards the end of the day and that will be something the batters will be watching.”

Hazlewood also praised centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and said: “He batted really well and is a good player. We tried a lot of things but he negated everything, credit to him.” The lanky pacer equally lauded Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul besides stressing that captain Pat Cummins ‘kept his pace up the whole game and the bouncers were on track.’

