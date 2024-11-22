 />
Border-Gavaskar Trophy | India win toss, opt to bat first in opening Test against Australia

Pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will make debut for India

Updated - November 22, 2024 07:52 am IST - Perth

PTI
India’s fans react to the camera as the wait for the first cricket test between India and Australia to begin in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

India’s fans react to the camera as the wait for the first cricket test between India and Australia to begin in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia here on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will make debut for India.

For Australia, opener Nathan McSweeney makes his debut.

​New heroes: On India and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series  

The Teams:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:50 am IST

