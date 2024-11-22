ADVERTISEMENT

Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test: There was enough in the wicket and outfield is slowest we have seen, says Mitchell Starc

Published - November 22, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Perth

Mitchell Starc landed at the media conference and answered a range of questions in Perth

K C Vijaya Kumar
Australia’s Mitchell Starc seen during the day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test in Perth on November 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bowling 11 overs, and then remaining unbeaten with the bat at close of the first day’s play in the first Test, Mitchell Starc would have been excused if he wanted to rest his sore feet. However the Australian spearhead quickly landed at the media-conference hall inside the Optus Stadium’s basement and answered a range of questions in Perth on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Excerpts..

The pitch

“There was a fair bit of good bowling today. Obviously there was enough in the wicket and probably felt it was a hardball pitch. If you can get through the testing period, it does get slightly easier. The outfield is probably the slowest we have seen for a long time.”

The Bumrah magic

“He has obviously got a fair bit of upper extension in that elbow and does things a lot of actions won’t let you do. There is no surprise that he has been a fantastic bowler across formats. There is something in that release point that’s significant. It’s something a lot of people can’t do. I am certainly not going to try it. I will probably snap.”

