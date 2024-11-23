 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Debutant Harshit Rana praises leadership skills of Bumrah and batting effort of Jaiswal and Rahul

When Harshit Rana did turn up in India whites, it became the turn of the Aussie batters to have sleepless nights.

Updated - November 23, 2024 06:09 pm IST - Perth

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
Harshit Rana of India celebrates taking the wicket of Nathan Lyon of Australia for 5 runs during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Perth, Australia.

Harshit Rana of India celebrates taking the wicket of Nathan Lyon of Australia for 5 runs during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thursday night was a difficult one for Harshit Rana. Having been told about his imminent Test debut, the Delhi speedster tossed and turned as excitement and nerves equally kept him awake for a long time. But when he did turn up in the India whites on Friday in Perth at the Optus Stadium, it became the turn of the Aussie batters to have sleepless nights.

Travis Head, his first Test wicket, was the result of an incredible delivery that angled in and straightened just a shade to clip off-stump. “The idea was to attack the stumps and I got the wicket. In the team-meeting we had made some plans and I stuck to it,” Harshit told the media on Saturday (November 23, 2024). And as for an inkling about his debut? “I got to know on the previous day of the Test and I did cry after making a speech in the meeting,” he said.

The 22-year-old India pacer praised the leadership skills of Jasprit Bumrah and also the batting effort of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul. “Once Bumrah bhai bowled like that, it also inspires you to do the same and you are bound to get wickets. Rahul and Jaiswal worked extremely hard on this pitch and it inspired all of us,” Harshit said.

Still in awe over his Test debut, Harshit quipped: “This is a big dream for me, to play for India. Six years ago, my father and I used to wake up early to watch cricket in Australia through television and now I am here, this is huge for me. The camp before this match really helped me adjust to the conditions.”

The first Test’s second day witnessed some drama on Saturday. And it centred on some banter between Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana, which the latter said was done with a sense of humour. “We are very good friends and in the IPL I play with him, so I have a very good bonding with him. This keeps happening, it is nothing major, we just exchanged a few words,” Harshit said.

Published - November 23, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Test cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.