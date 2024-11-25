 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test: The loss does hurt but India played well, says Pat Cummins

The Australian captain was also quick to deny speculations over a rift between the bowlers and batters within the squad

Published - November 25, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Perth

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
Australian captain Pat Cummins said “India bowled well on that first day and that got them back. They then batted well in the second innings. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, (K.L.) Rahul and (Virat) Kohli did well.”

Australian captain Pat Cummins said “India bowled well on that first day and that got them back. They then batted well in the second innings. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, (K.L.) Rahul and (Virat) Kohli did well.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pat Cummins had a smile that never reached his eyes. Losing captains often have to deal with a quick inquisition from the media once a match concludes and Cummins was trying to be as phlegmatic as he could at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday (November 25, 2024). “It does hurt but India played well,” the Australian skipper said.

From bowling out India for 150 and then watching the first Test slip from his grasp, Cummins had a lot to process internally: “India bowled well on that first day and that got them back. They then batted well in the second innings. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, (K.L.) Rahul and (Virat) Kohli did well.”

IPL auction 2025 Day 2 LIVE updates

Asked if some of his players would look for some game-time as the second Test will commence at Adelaide only on December 6, Cummins replied: “I think we will head home for a bit and may assemble in Adelaide a day earlier considering the Test here got over early. We will work on our plans then. At the beginning of this Test, we believed that this is the best team that we could have and I don’t think there will be too many changes.”

India-Australia First Test: ‘A job well done’: Skipper Bumrah all praise for the team

About the lack of runs from Marnus Labuschagne, Cummins said: “He has been working hard and yes he didn’t do that well but we all know what a threat he can be to bowlers.” The host captain was also quick to deny speculations over a rift between the bowlers and batters within the squad: “There have been times the batters have bailed us bowlers out. We are a tight group.”

Published - November 25, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Test cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.