Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test Day 2: Bumrah, Harshit strike early, Australia 79 for 9

Updated - November 23, 2024 08:29 am IST - Perth

Alex Carey departs on Bumrah’s first delivery

Sports Bureau

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Alex Carey of Australia for 21 runs during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jasprit Bumra who led the India’s fightback against the Aussies on Friday, took the wicket of  Alex Carey in his first delivery on Day 2 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Australia were 74 for eight (31 overs) after the dismissal of Carey.

With a short time, it was the turn of Harshit Rana to dismiss Nathan Lyon. He was caught by K.L Rahul and back to the pavilion with 5 runs.

After the loss of Lyon’s wickets Australia were 79 for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of 34 overs.

Earlier on Friday (November 22, 2024) the host struggled at 67 for seven after restricting India to 150 in its first innings. Australia’s reply became a hoarse whisper as Jasprit Bumrah (four for 17 on Friday) bowled like a man possessed, a trait he replicates in most contests.

