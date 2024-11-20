Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Bowling coach Morkel backs Nitish Reddy, says ‘will be a handy bowler’

In a city suffused with warm sunlight and nippy air, and above all, the inimitable tales about fast bowling, Morne Morkel strode into the press-conference hall at the Optus Stadium here on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

This grand venue may not have the history associated with the nearby WACA Ground which owned the tag of having the world’s quickest pitch, but the new entrant’s drop-in playing surface is expected to offer pace and bounce when the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commences on Friday (November 22).

It is a fact that Morkel, former South African pacer and current India bowling coach, is acutely conscious about. “Coming into this tour, we are probably under pressure, especially with our past performances. But it is important for us to put that aside and look forward. When you come to Australia, you want to do well. This is where you make a name for yourself. As a group, we are excited for the challenge, we know this wicket is going to be fast, bouncy, and it’s up to the individual to formulate their plans,” Morkel said.

Asked about how he deals with young fast bowlers like Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, Morkel said: “It’s great to have them and they add a lot of variation, especially Harshit, he bowls at a good pace, finds a way to extract some bounce. Prasidh has had a bit of experience now with India, but for Harshit it’s a bit of an unknown. When I toured for the first time here, playing in Australia, it’s an intimidating place, but for me it’s just about staying in your own bubble and finding those experiences, working them out for yourself. Harshit is obviously here for a reason, has the skill, the talent, and just has to keep working hard and knock that door down.”

Morkel also praised seamer Nitish Reddy: “He is one of the young guys who has got that sort of batting all-round ability. He will be a guy who can sort of hold one end up and he hits the bat a little bit harder than you think. In these conditions where there might be a little bit of seam movement, he will be a handy bowler, very accurate. It is a lovely opportunity for him to fill that all-rounder spot. He is a player you can keep your eye on in this series.”

With Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as skipper while Rohit Sharma is away on a paternity break, Morkel praised the Indian spearhead’s leadership acumen: “Jasprit is a guy that immediately put his hand up and wanted that leadership role. He has been very successful here in the past. In the dressing room, he speaks well. And he is a guy with the ball in hand, who will lead from the front.

”Morkel added that young batters can learn a lot from Virat Kohli, and equally the bowling coach expressed satisfaction over Mohammed Shami’s return to first-class cricket in India, following a long injury lay-off.

