ADVERTISEMENT

Border Gavaskar Trophy | Australia call up left-arm spinner Kuhnemann for India tour

February 12, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Matthew Kuhnemann will replace Mitchell Swepson, who is heading home for the birth of his first child

Reuters

Matthew Kuhnemann could make his Test debut in the second Test in New Delhi, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said. Photo: Twitter/@White_Adam

Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called up to the squad for their Test series in India with Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child, Cricket Australia said on Sunday ahead of next week's second match.

Kuhnemman will give Australia a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar, who did not play in the first Test in Nagpur which Australia lost by an innings and 132 runs within three days.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Kuhnemman could make his Test debut in the second Test in New Delhi which will begin on Friday.

"If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that's the way we want to go," McDonald said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Swepson, who also did not feature in the Nagpur test, will fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancee while the rest of the squad will prepare for the second Test.

Australia are hoping all-rounder Cameron Green will return for the second Test after missing the series opener because of a finger injury.

Mitchell Starc is likely to be available but captain Pat Cummins has ruled out overhauling the squad following the battering they received in Nagpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US