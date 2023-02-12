HamberMenu
Border Gavaskar Trophy | Australia call up left-arm spinner Kuhnemann for India tour

Matthew Kuhnemann will replace Mitchell Swepson, who is heading home for the birth of his first child

February 12, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Reuters
Matthew Kuhnemann could make his Test debut in the second Test in New Delhi, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said. Photo: Twitter/@White_Adam

Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called up to the squad for their Test series in India with Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child, Cricket Australia said on Sunday ahead of next week's second match.

Kuhnemman will give Australia a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar, who did not play in the first Test in Nagpur which Australia lost by an innings and 132 runs within three days.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Kuhnemman could make his Test debut in the second Test in New Delhi which will begin on Friday.

"If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that's the way we want to go," McDonald said.

Swepson, who also did not feature in the Nagpur test, will fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancee while the rest of the squad will prepare for the second Test.

Australia are hoping all-rounder Cameron Green will return for the second Test after missing the series opener because of a finger injury.

Mitchell Starc is likely to be available but captain Pat Cummins has ruled out overhauling the squad following the battering they received in Nagpur.

