Bonner props up Windies

DHAKA

11 February 2021 23:33 IST

Nkrumah Bonner scored an unbeaten half-century as West Indies and Bangladesh shared the honours on the opening day of the second and final Test here on Thursday.

Bonner hit 74, guiding the West Indies to 223 for five at stumps after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite elected to bat, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Pacer Abu Jayed (two for 46) and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (two for 64) were the successful bowlers for the host, which must win the match to avoid a defeat in the two-Test series.

Brathwaite hit 47 from 122 balls as the West Indies seized the early momentum, before the host clawed their way back into the contest.

The scores: West Indies 223/5 in 90 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 47, Nkrumah Bonner 74 batting) v Bangladesh.