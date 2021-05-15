Bond played a major role in my career, says Bumrah

Admiration: Jasprit Bumrah says he was always fascinated by how Shane Bond bowled in his playing days.

Mumbai

15 May 2021 04:03 IST

I keep learning something new from him, says the MI speedster about his coach.

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond, who is currently the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, has played a major role in shaping his career.

The Mumbai Indians fast bowler expressed his views in a video shared by his IPL franchise.

Good journey

“I always try to talk to him even when I am not here and with the Indian team. So, it’s been a good journey, and hopefully, every year I keep learning something new and try to add new things to my bowling.

Advertising

Advertising

“He has played a major role in that. It’s been a great relationship so far, and hopefully, this continues for many many years to come,” Bumrah said.

He said he was always fascinated by how Bond bowled in his playing days and tries speaking to the MI bowling coach even when he is on India duty.

“I met him (Bond) for the first time in 2015. As a child, I had seen him bowl and was always very fascinated by how he used to bowl for New Zealand, and how he used to operate,” the India pacer said.