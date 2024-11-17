 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blow for India as Shubman Gill fractures left thumb, all but out of Perth Test

Shubman Gill’s thumb fracture is likely to rule him out of opening Test, impacting India’s top-order for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Published - November 17, 2024 04:30 am IST - New Delhi/Perth

PTI
Shubman Gill of India badred the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth, Australia.

Shubman Gill of India badred the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India were dealt a telling blow on Saturday (November 16, 2024) after star top-order batter Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb fracture, which is likely to rule him out of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting November 22.

Gill, one of the young heroes of India's last Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph, is a batting mainstay and in case skipper Rohit Sharma opts out of the first Test, India's top-order could look very thin.

Gill got hurt while fielding on the second day of the intra-squad match simulation. He was seen in considerable pain and immediately left the field for further scans.

According to a BCCI source privy to the development, Gill has indeed fractured his left thumb and with less than a week left for the Test to start, it will be near impossible for the stylish right-hander to get fit in time for the opening match.

A thumb fracture generally takes around 14 days to heal, after which one is expected to start his regular net sessions. Since the second Test in Adelaide starts on December 6, there remains a possibility that he will get fit in time for that match.

Gill's absence could be massive for the national team as he is not only a stable number three batter, but in the case of Rohit's absence, he could be considered for opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The other man in contention, Lokesh Rahul, has a bruised elbow after getting hit by a Prasidh Krishna short ball on the opening day of the intra-squad match and was forced to leave the field.

Rahul's bruised area needed icing and he didn't take the field on the second day of the match simulation on Saturday although it is being seen more as a precautionary measure.

In case Gill is absent, Abhimanyu Easwaran could be in line for his Test debut as India do not have too many options left.

However, if skipper Rohit, who was blessed with a baby boy, decides to join forces with three days of training, then it would be a different story.

Mohammed Shami, who has bowled more than 43.2 overs, took seven wickets and scored 37 runs in Ranji Trophy, is certainly going to join the team before the second Test.

The last day of the match simulation will happen at the WACA on Sunday (November 17, 2024), after which the India A squad, barring reserve players, will be back to India and join their respective state teams for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The main squad will then move to Optus Stadium in Perth, where they will have three net sessions from Tuesday (November 19, 2024) to Thursday (November 21, 2024) before going into the Test starting Friday (November 22, 2024).

Published - November 17, 2024 04:30 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / India / India's tour of Australia 2014 / Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.