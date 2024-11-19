 />
Blind T20 World Cup: Indian cricket team not to travel to Pakistan, government denies permission

Published - November 19, 2024 10:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Indian blind cricket team will not compete in the T20 World Cup as the government has denied it permission to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, the national federation said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) for the event, scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 3.

The Indian blind cricket team had got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the sports ministry for participation but apparently couldn't get clearance from the MEA.

"We have been told unofficially that the blind team will not be permitted to travel to Pakistan. We were scheduled to travel to Wagah border tomorrow. But as of now no clearance has come from the ministry officials. So, we are a bit disappointed," Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association (IBCA), told PTI.

"They are saying when the mainstream cricket team is not safe how can you be safe there. Of course, we will accept the decision, but why hold the decision till the last minute, why not inform us a month or 25 days back. There is a process," Yadab added.

