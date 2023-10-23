Bishan Singh Bedi death | It is a personal loss to me and my whole family, says Prasanna

October 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

One among the famed Indian spin quartet, EAS Prasanna was left a heart-broken man after the passing of fellow spin great Bishan Singh Bedi on October 23.

“It is a personal loss to me and my whole family,” Prasanna told The Hindu. “He was one cricketer who would keep in touch with me, my wife and family.”

“The last time I spoke to him was when I lost my wife. He had just come out of his brain surgery (March 2021) but he still called me and said ‘terrible loss, terrible loss, terrible loss’. Those are the last words from him which still ring in my ears.”

Prasanna and Bedi first played a Test together in January 1967, against the West Indies in Chennai. In fact, Prasanna would have Bedi by his side in 43 of the 49 Tests he played for India.

“He was my friend, philosopher and guide,” 83-year-old Prasanna reminisced. “A cricketer who I had played with since 1967. I have no words to tell you how I feel now. It is a great personal loss for me. But more than me needing strength, may god give strength to his family to deal with this loss.”