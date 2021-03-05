Bishan Bedi out of ICU

New Delhi

05 March 2021 22:45 IST

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain a few days ago, has been shifted to a private room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is doing well, according to a source close to him.

"He (Bedi) was shifted to a private room yesterday. He is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days," the source told PTI.

Bedi had undergone bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems. He underwent the procedure to remove the blood clot after the bypass surgery.

