Cricket

‘Bio-safe zones can help revival’

Anil Kumble.

Anil Kumble.  

Kumble urges government, corporates and National federations to work together

Former India captain and head of the ICC cricket committee, Anil Kumble, suggested the creation of bio-safe zones to help cricketers get back to training and strike rhythm.

“If we can have bio-safe zones where 30 players can train and play some matches, it will be good,” Kumble said, during a panel discussion organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“It is not easy for bowlers to bowl 30 or 40 overs in a match, or even for batsmen, after not having played any cricket for so long.

“You need to build it up with a few friendly games before Test matches,” Kumble said, against the backdrop of Test series being announced by England against the West Indies, and cricket being revived in Australia and Sri Lanka.

Work with surfaces

Kumble stated that to make Test cricket lively, the surface could be “played around a bit” by leaving grass on the pitch or roughing it up to help spinners.

A substitute for saliva was discussed by the ICC, but it eventually agreed not to take this route, the legend clarified.

“The ICC has been clear about what not to use on the ball all these years,” he said, emphasising on the need to retain the sanctity of the good practice over the years.

After months of lockdown, Kumble said everyone was keen to “start the game, and not worry about saliva or sweat”, even as different countries and zones faced different challenges.

Kumble sounded practical in his suggestion that the government, corporates and the national federations had to get together to revive sports as “the virus is not going away, and we have to live with it”.

IOA assurance

The president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narinder Batra, assured that athletes preparing for the Olympics were being taken care of in the best possible way, within the constraints posed by the situation.

Batra said that shooting training could be in Delhi, badminton in Hyderabad, hockey in Bengaluru, and athletics in Patiala.

He was also confident that the National championships in various disciplines could start from October, if everything went according to plan.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:27:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bio-safe-zones-can-help-revival/article31742639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY