Cricket

Bio-bubble is tough but Indians more tolerant: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly. File   | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said Indian cricketers are "more tolerant" when it comes to dealing with mental health issues compared to those from England and Australia, but acknowledged that being confined to bio-bubbles amid a raging pandemic is not easy for anyone.

International cricket in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced players to stay in bio-bubbles, where their life is restricted to hotels and stadiums.

They do not have access to people outside the bubble during the series and India skipper Virat Kohli is among those who have voiced their concerns about the mental toll that the current situation is taking.

"I feel we Indians are a bit more tolerant than overseas (cricketers). I have played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, and the West Indians, they just give up on mental health," the former India captain said at a virtual promotional event here.

"In the last six-seven months, with so much cricket being going on in the bio-bubble, it's so tough. Just going from the hotel room to the ground, handle the pressure and come back to the room and then get back to the ground again, it's an absolutely different life." Ganguly cited the example of the Australian cricket team which pulled out of a tour to South Africa following a defeat to India at home.

Australia were slated for a three-Test tour in March-April but they pulled out citing an "unacceptable level of health and safety risk to players, support staff and the community".

"Look at the Australian team, they were supposed to go to South Africa for a Test series after India played there. They refused to go there...," he said.

"And always there's this scare of COVID. 'Hope it's not me the next time'. You have to stay positive, you have to train yourself mentally. All of us have to train ourselves mentally so that the good will happen. It boils down to training," Ganguly added.

The former India skipper further recalled the biggest setback in his career when he was stripped of captaincy in 2005 and was eventually dropped only to make a splendid return.

"You just have to deal with it. It's the mindset that you get into. Life has no guarantees, be it in sport, business or whatever. You go through ups and downs. You just have to bite the bullet. Pressure is a huge thing in everybody's life. All of us go through different pressures.

"When you play your first Test, it's the pressure of making yourself established and making the world know that you belong at this level. A little bit of blip and it doesn't stop people from scrutinising you and that adds to athletes in a long way," he added.

Comments
Related Articles

IPL 2021: All eyes on skipper Pant as 2020 runners-up DC look to go one up

IPL 2021 team preview | Can CSK rise from unaccustomed darkness to more familiar light?

Shabir Hussein is new BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief

IPL 2021 | Maharashtra government gives permission for Mumbai matches

IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch new jersey

Fakhar Zaman run-out: MCC says it's up to umpires to decide if de Kock was at fault

Team preview | Battle-tested SRH has most bases covered in quest for second title

Australia women break ODI record

IPL 2021 | RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal tests COVID-19 positive, in quarantine

Women’s National One-Day tournament | Railways proves unstoppable

Fakhar Zaman’s stunning 193 in vain as South Africa clinch thriller in second ODI

IPL 2021: Azharuddin offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

South Africa fined for minimum over-rate in first ODI against Pakistan

I am not a power-hitter but I try to learn from likes of Virat and Rohit: Pujara on T20

The Hindu Explains | What changes has the ICC made to the way LBW decisions are judged?

IPL 2021 | Developing a core of Indian players big positive: Simon Katich

IPL 2021 | Are Royal Challengers equipped to break a 13-season curse?

IPL 2021 | Nitish Rana joins KKR practice after returning negative COVID-19 test

Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

IPL 2021: BCCI confident of retaining IPL matches in Mumbai despite surge in coronavirus cases
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 4:22:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bio-bubble-is-tough-but-indians-more-tolerant-sourav-ganguly/article34253439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY