Cricket

Biju likely to face the axe

Biju George.

Biju George.  

more-in

BCCI may not renew the contract of the fielding coach of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Many things have changed for the better in Indian women’s cricket. Among the most noticeable ones is fielding.

This was evident during the T20I series against South Africa that concluded on Friday. The ground fielding and catching of the Women in Blue were of high standard.

However, the fielding coach Biju George, who could understandably take credit for the dramatic improvement the players have made over the past couple of years, is set to be relieved of his duties at the end of the month.

The Hindu has reliably learnt that the BCCI is unlikely to renew Biju’s two-year contract, though there is an option to extend it. With CoA member and former Indian women’s captain Diana Eduljee insisting that the women’s team too needs full-time support staff, the BCCI could soon be looking for a fielding coach.

This, when the T20 World Cup in Australia is four months away.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 8:53:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/biju-likely-to-face-the-axe/article29606026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY