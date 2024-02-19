Big-hitting Mathews helps Sri Lanka to 187 for six

February 19, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Dambulla, Sri Lanka

Some dramatic batting by Angelo Mathews enabled Sri Lanka to post a competitive 187 for six in the second T20 against Afghanistan at Dambulla on Monday.

The former captain was doubtful for the game in the afternoon complaining about tightness in his hamstring, and had to undergo a fitness test.

But the all-rounder smashed four sixes including three in a row in the penultimate over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also hit two boundaries, finishing unbeaten on 42 off 22 balls.

Mathews shared a 66-run stand for the sixth wicket off 34 deliveries with Sadeera Samarawickrama, as Sri Lanka more than doubled their total in the last 10 overs, after being 87 for three at the halfway mark.

Samarawickrama went on to post a maiden half-century and finished on 51, his career best score in a T20 international.

The openers provided a good start for Sri Lanka adding 45 runs in 23 balls. The third over of the innings bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq went for 17 runs, including four boundaries.

The six overs of powerplay produced 55 runs.

Afghanistan were sloppy on the field dropping two catches.

Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets for 25, while Azmatullah Omarzai also picked up two wickets but went for 40 runs.

Sri Lanka won the first of the three-match T20 series by four runs.

The hosts also won the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and the one-day international series in a 3-0 clean sweep.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT