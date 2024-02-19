GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Big-hitting Mathews helps Sri Lanka to 187 for six

The former captain was doubtful for the game in the afternoon complaining about tightness in his hamstring, and had to undergo a fitness test

February 19, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Dambulla, Sri Lanka

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Binura Fernando (R) celebrates with Kusal Mendis (L) after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on February 19, 2024.

Sri Lanka’s Binura Fernando (R) celebrates with Kusal Mendis (L) after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on February 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Some dramatic batting by Angelo Mathews enabled Sri Lanka to post a competitive 187 for six in the second T20 against Afghanistan at Dambulla on Monday.

The former captain was doubtful for the game in the afternoon complaining about tightness in his hamstring, and had to undergo a fitness test.

But the all-rounder smashed four sixes including three in a row in the penultimate over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai.

He also hit two boundaries, finishing unbeaten on 42 off 22 balls.

Mathews shared a 66-run stand for the sixth wicket off 34 deliveries with Sadeera Samarawickrama, as Sri Lanka more than doubled their total in the last 10 overs, after being 87 for three at the halfway mark.

Samarawickrama went on to post a maiden half-century and finished on 51, his career best score in a T20 international.

The openers provided a good start for Sri Lanka adding 45 runs in 23 balls. The third over of the innings bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq went for 17 runs, including four boundaries.

The six overs of powerplay produced 55 runs.

Afghanistan were sloppy on the field dropping two catches.

Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets for 25, while Azmatullah Omarzai also picked up two wickets but went for 40 runs.

Sri Lanka won the first of the three-match T20 series by four runs.

The hosts also won the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and the one-day international series in a 3-0 clean sweep.

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.