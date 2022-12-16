Big Bash League | Adelaide strikers dismiss Sydney Thunder for world record low score of 15

December 16, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Adelaide Strikers defeated Sydney Thunder by 124 runs on December 16, 2022 at Sydney. On seeing this one might think it is just another T20 game, but not so. Sydney Thunder were restricted to a mere 15 runs.

Electing to bat first, Adelaide Strikers were restricted for 139 for 9 by Sydney Thunder. Chriss Lynn (36) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) were the top scorers for Adelaide Strikers.

With the likes of Alex Hales and Rilee Roussouw, it would have been easy target for Sydney Thunder. But Adelaide Strikers bowlers led by Henry Thornton (5 for 3) and Wes Agar (4 for 6) had other ideas. They demoralised the Sydney Thunder batting line-up with inspiring spells.

In fact Sydney Thunder batsmen could bat only 5.5 overs. They were dismissed for just 15 and the Adelaide Strikers won the match by 124 runs. Chris Green was the only batsman to have faced six balls. All the other batters succumbed to the spell from Thornton and Agar.

Henry Thornton was named the player-of-the-match for his inspiring spell.