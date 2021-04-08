Cricket | Bhuvneshwar in line for ICC monthly award

Dubai

08 April 2021 21:39 IST

Punam and Rajeshwari among women nominees

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among cricketers nominated for the ICC Player-of-the-Month award for March following his standout performances in the limited-overs matches against England.

The ICC on Thursday announced the nominees to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Besides Bhuvneshwar, the others in the men's category are ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe's Sean Williams.

The nominees among the women are India’s Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Punam Raut, and South Africa's Lizelle Lee.

Last month, Bhuvneshwar played three ODIs against England taking six wickets and maintaining an economy rate of 4.65.

He also played five T20Is where he took four wickets and had an economy rate of 6.38.

He was the standout bowler on either side in the white-ball series between India and England.

Rashid took 11 wickets as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe and followed up with six in a 3-0 T20I victory for his side.

For Zimbabwe, Williams played two Tests against Afghanistan where he scored 264 runs and took two wickets. He also played three T20Is wherein he scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 128.57.

In women's cricket, Rajeshwari played five ODIs against South Africa and was India’s leading wicket-taker in the white-ball series.

She took eight wickets and had an economy rate of 3.56 in the ODIs and in the three T20Is she took four wickets with an economy rate of 4.75.

Punam played five ODIs against South Africa where she scored 263 runs at 87.66 with a strike rate of 71.66. She was India's top run-scorer in the ODI series with a century and two half-centuries.

From the South African camp, Lizelle played four ODIs returning a century and two half-centuries to move to the top of the ICC batting rankings.