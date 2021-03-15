Cricket

Bharti and Vaishnavi star for Vidarbha

Bharti Fulmali’s 94 (116b, 11x4, 1x6) and leg-spinner Vaishnavi Khandkar’s four-wicket haul helped Vidarbha register a 53-run win over Tamil Nadu in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayer (Elite Group E) here on Monday.

Shivani hits century

In another match, Himachal opener Shivani Singh slammed a brilliant 116 (157b, 11x4) as her side scored a 10-run win over Delhi.

The scores:

Himachal Pradesh 208/9 in 50 overs (Shivani Singh 116) bt Delhi 198/8 in 50 overs (Vandana Chaturvedi 37, Neha Chhillar 57, Renuka Singh 4/39).

Points: HP 4(4), Delhi 0(0).

Meghalaya 49 in 33.4 overs (Rameshwari Gayakwad 4/11) lost to Karnataka 53 for one in six overs. Karnataka 4(8), Meghalaya 0 (0).

Vidarbha 207 in 49.2 overs (Bharti Fulmali 94, Krutika Pophali 46, N. Niranjana 3/38, L. Nethra 3/43) bt Tamil Nadu 154 in 45.2 overs (Eloksi Arun 30, N. Niranjana 41, Vaishnavi Khandkar 4/36).

Vidarbha 4 (8), TN 0 (4).

