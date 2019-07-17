Who were the best players in the Cricket World Cup 2019?

England’s mighty batting was instrumental in their winning campaign while pace bowlers commandeered New Zealand to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final.

For India, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli were the star performers. Here, we analyse individual player performances in the World Cup.

English juggernaut

The chart below plots a batsman’s average against his strike rate. The players in the elite section (top right) had the best average strike rate. The size of the circle corresponds to the player’s tournament runs. Five Englishmen feature among the elite. The size of the circle indicates the number of runs they scored in the tournament.

Among Indians, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the best. Dhoni's strike rate prevented him from featuring among the elite.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australia's Glenn Maxwell had the best average and strike rate respectively.

Pacer paradise

The chart plots a bowler’s strike rate against his economy rate. The players in the elite section had the best strike rate-economy rate. Yellow denotes spinners, while blue denotes pacers. The elite region is dominated by pacers and no spinner features in it.

While spinners were not among the wickets in comparison to pacers, a significant number of them have better than average economy rates. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal had the best strike rate among all spinners but had the second lowest economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav was one of the thriftiest among all spinners with an economy of just over 5.

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were among the best bowlers in the tournament. Although Mohammed Shami had the best strike rate among all bowlers, he is not part of the elites owing to his below average economy rate.

Through the roof

The visualisations below show a player’s rankings as of Tuesday and the top gainers since May 28, 2019. Among batsmen, Australian Alex Carey and among bowlers, West Indies’ Sheldon Cottrell moved the farthest ahead in the rankings.