Best phase of life: Ojha

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that the ‘lockdown’ has presented him with the best phase of his life — spending invaluable time with his eight-month-old son, Yohaan.

“When I spoke to quite a few senior cricketers, they felt that the lockdown presents us with a huge opportunity to be with our families, specially our kids,” said the 33-year-old Ojha in a chat with The Hindu on Thursday.

“I feel at ‘home’ with this lockdown as I normally don’t like moving around except for official work. Now I have a chance to see my son from close quarters. He is growing and I am trying to understand his ‘sign’ language which is the most delightful phase for any parent. I take some snaps too,” said an excited Ojha.

On cricket, Ojha said for the moment he is enjoying doing commentary and is trying to improve his skills.

“I watch Hindi news a lot. I am keen to observe how they present different subjects in such appealing manner,” he said.

Ojha also added that unless he has the time to be completely with the trainees at an academy, he will not take up coaching.

Enjoying the break

“I am enjoying this long break, spending time watching videos of some great Tests like the 2001 Kolkata Test featuring V.V.S. Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s historic knocks, Harbhajan Singh’s bowling and some inspirational sports documentaries like ‘Fire in Babylon’,” he added.

Any regrets when looking back? “I would have definitely loved to play more Tests. But, again, you have to take some things in your stride,” Ojha said.

“I am fortunate to have taken more than 100 Test wickets [113 in 24 Tests] which I feel is a wonderful achievement and one that I am proud off,” he added.