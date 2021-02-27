Vijay Hazare Trophy | Bengal back to winning ways

Wrecker-in-chief: Arnab Nandi scuttled Jammu & Kashmir’s chase with a four-wicket burst.

KOLKATA

27 February 2021 21:41 IST

Abhimanyu, Anustup, Nandi shine in big win over J&K

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anustup Majumdar’s half-centuries and Arnab Nandi’s four-wicket haul helped Bengal record a convincing 82-run win over Jammu and Kashmir in an Elite Group-E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the 22 Yards ground, Salt Lake, here on Saturday.

Asked to bat, Bengal scored a mammoth 368 for four and restricted Jammu and Kashmir to 286 to taste victory after two consecutive defeats.

Productive stands

After the early fall of Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu (99, 105b, 11x4, 1x6) and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (55, 62b, 7x4, 1x6) gathered 107 runs to lay a solid foundation. Abhimanyu was involved in another century partnership with captain Majumdar (92 n.o., 84b, 12x4).

Advertising

Advertising

Following the departure of Abhimanyu in the 38th over, Majumdar and Kaif Ahmed (42, 27b, 7x4, 1x6) switched gears to add 68 in seven overs. Shahbaz Ahmed’s cameo (48 n.o., 17b, 4x4, 4x6) further boosted Bengal’s score.

Dramatic collapse

Jammu and Kashmir, which had a fine start thanks to openers Shubham Khajuria (44, 44b, 8x4) and Aadil Rashid (24), was jolted when it lost four wickets in six balls to be reduced to 127 for six.

The collapse began with Mukesh Kumar dismissing Usman Pandit. Off-spinner Nandi, who had claimed Aadil earlier, bowled Henan Nazir (28) and had Shubham Pundir and Bandeep Singh leg-before in the space of four deliveries in the 25th over.

Parveez Rasool (50, 42b, 4x4, 1x6) and Abid Mushtaq (68, 64b, 6x4, 3x6) fought well, but in vain.