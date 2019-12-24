Bengal, Andhra set for an interesting tussle

Bengal will look to cash in on the gains of the big away win against Kerala when it takes on Andhra in its first home outing of the current Ranji Trophy season, at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Andhra too notched up a confidence-boosting win against Delhi and will be looking to make the most of the confidence gained from it.

Great start

For the host this has been one best starts in the past few seasons, considering the way it dominated a strong side like Kerala. Bengal’s coach-cum-mentor Arun Lal insisted on this, saying Bengal should aim for the full quota of points when playing at home.

“We have the belief that if we play to our potential, we will win every match. We have to grab the opportunity,” Arun Lal said.

“The Eden wicket tends to be more helpful for seamers, so we may have to adopt the horses-for-courses approach and rest one of the spinners (Shahbaz Ahmed or Arnab Nandi) in preference for a medium-pacer,” the former India opener said.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz and off-spinner Arnab were the pick of the Bengal bowlers in the last match sharing 10 wickets.

Andhra, led by India campaigner Hanuma Vihari, also stressed on the importance of pacers on the Eden wicket.

“They have the likes of (Ashoke) Dinda and Ishan Porel in the pace department while we have P. Vijaykumar, C. Stephen and Y. Prithvi Raj, who have shown good form. It is going to be a good contest out there,” Vihari said.

Bhui on song

The skipper remains the mainstay of Andhra’s batting while Ricky Bhui has been the most consistent performer in the middle-order, remaining unbeaten on 100 and 144 against Vidarbha (second innings) and Delhi in his team’s previous two matches.