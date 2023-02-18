ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Stokes surpasses McCullum's record for Test sixes

February 18, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - New Zealand

Stokes took 90 Tests and 164 innings to reach his tally of sixes while McCullum's 107 were achieved in 176 innings across 101 Tests

AP

England’s Ben Stokes bats against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match on Thursday, Febuary 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Big-hitting England captain Ben Stokes on February 18 overtook his coach Brendon McCullum as the outright record holder for the most sixes struck in Test cricket.

Stokes hoisted the 108th six of his career when he hooked seamer Scott Kuggeleijn over fine leg midway through the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

The 31-year-old allrounder immediately signalled to the dressing room, where McCullum was applauding.

Stokes made it 109 sixes off the following delivery when he was given a reprieve by boundary fielder Neil Wagner, who caught the shot but over-balanced and put his foot on the rope.

Stokes was out a short time later for 31, leaving England's second innings at 293-7 and with an overall lead of 312 runs.

He took 90 Tests and 164 innings to reach his tally of sixes while McCullum's 107 were achieved in 176 innings across 101 Tests.

Stokes looks set to hold the record for some time.

The nearest active player to his mark is veteran New Zealand captain Tim Southee, on 76 sixes.

