Ben Stokes says his home was burgled with his family present

Published - October 31, 2024 11:08 am IST - London

Among the items Stokes said were taken in the robbery was his OBE, or Order of the British Empire, a medal given on behalf of the country.

AP

File picture of England cricket captain Ben Stokes during a Test match against Pakistan | Photo Credit: AP

England cricket captain Ben Stokes said masked burglars stole jewellery and “irreplaceable” personal items in a break-in at his home while his family was in the house and he was away with the national team in Pakistan.

Stokes announced on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) that the break-in took place October 17 at his Castle Eden home in northeast England. That was the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan, with Stokes having just returned to the team after injury.

“By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and 2 young children were in the house. Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm,” he wrote on X.

“Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.”

The thieves took jewellery and “other valuables and a good deal of personal items," he said.

"Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family. They are irreplaceable.”

Stokes, a World Cup winner with England and one of the most famous sports stars in Britain, said he went public with the news in a bid to help police catch the burglars. He released photos of some of the stolen items.

“Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items. It is to catch the people who did this,” he wrote.

