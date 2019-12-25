Cricket

Ben Stokes rejoins England team after ill father gets better

England all rounder Ben Stokes in bowling action during an England nets session ahead of the First Test Match against South Africa at SuperSport Park on December 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.

England all rounder Ben Stokes in bowling action during an England nets session ahead of the First Test Match against South Africa at SuperSport Park on December 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.   | Photo Credit: Stu Forster

Ged Stokes, who had travelled to South Africa to watch the cricket, was admitted to hospital on Monday with what was described as a serious illness.

All-rounder Ben Stokes practised with the England team on Wednesday ahead of the first Test against South Africa, starting at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said that Stokes’ father, Ged, remained in intensive care in a Johannesburg hospital but had responded positively to treatment and was in a stable condition.

The statement said the Stokes family thanked people for their support of the family and in particular the medical practitioners who had treated Ged Stokes.

Although fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer appeared to have recovered from illness, which caused them to miss England’s two warm-up matches, three players - Jack Leach, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes - missed the team’s final practice because of illness.

The statement said the three ill players had not been ruled out of selection for the Test.

